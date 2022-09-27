Raising The Bar is ‘mixology without the alcohol’

You might ease into sober October with a box of cocktail mixes without the alcohol, if you’re planning to take a break from drinking before holiday partying begins. Or maybe you’re waiting for dry January to cut out booze. Regardless, if you’re interested in alternatives, Raising The Bar, a Melrose-based business, ships boxes of quality, zero-alcohol cocktail ingredients directly to your door. “It’s mixology without alcohol,” says Abbie Romanul, who worked in corporate marketing and launched the business two years ago with her husband, Devin. You can purchase a box once or subscribe for three, six, or 12 months, ensuring you always have a sober cocktail choice on hand for a dinner party or for yourself. With a variety of flavors (including cucumber, rhubarb, spiced apple, peach, and blackberry), each kit contains a quality alcohol-free spirit, bitters, unique seltzers, bar tools, and garnishes to make four servings (plus a recipe card). “Each box is a surprise,” says Romanul. “It’s seasonal, but you won’t know exactly what you’re getting.” For example, the “Blackberry Beret” box provides ingredients for a bubbly drink with blackberry syrup and sage, and “Smoked Tea Toddy” is a faux bourbon drink for making a whiskey sour or vanilla old-fashioned. Romanul, who forgoes alcohol, says, “It’s an accomplishment to allow people who don’t drink to feel part of the party.” A one-time box runs $55. Subscriptions range from $48 to $51 a month, including $8.50 for shipping. For more information and to order, go to weareraisingthebar.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND