Recipe: The flavors in these apple-date muffins sweetened with honey announce fall

Makes 12

Apples, honey, cinnamon, and dates tucked inside a muffin announce fall flavors loud and clear. Whole-wheat flour adds an earthy touch to these muffins, and a combination of olive oil and melted butter makes them moist and tender. Once the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour are mixed with cinnamon and baking powder, toss the dates in these dry ingredients to separate them. Then make a well in the center for the liquids (including honey and sour cream), and stir them to form a thick batter. Fold in grated apples -- use a cooking apple such as Cortland, Golden Delicious, Baldwin, Jonagold, Rome Beauty, because the flesh won't turn watery -- scoop it into a muffin tin. You'll only have one big bowl to clean, and you'll be rewarded with the sweet scent of the new season.

1¼ cups all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat flour 1 tablespoon baking powder 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup chopped pitted dates 2 eggs ¼ cup olive oil 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm ¼ cup honey ½ cup sour cream 2 large baking apples (such as Cortland, Golden Delicious, Baldwin, Jonagold, Rome Beauty), cored, peeled and grated (2 cups) 2 tablespoons turbinado, demerara, or granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold the batter, whisk the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt to blend them. With your hand, stir in the dates and toss them in the dry ingredients to separate and coat them.

3. Make a well in the center of the mixture. Break the eggs into the well and whisk with a fork to beat them lightly.

4. Add the olive oil, butter, honey, and sour cream to the well. With a rubber spatula, stir the wet ingredients to combine them. Then fold the wet and dry ingredients together until well blended. The batter will be quite thick. Fold in the grated apples.

5. Use a 2 1/2-inch ice-cream scoop or large spoon to fill each muffin cup with about 1/4 cup batter, rounded side up. Sprinkle the tops with turbinado, demerara, or granulated sugar.

6. Bake in the center of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the muffins are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

7. Cool the muffins in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

