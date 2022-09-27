Recipe: Plums and honey add to the sweet-and-sour flavors in roasted chicken thighs

Serves 4

Sweet-and-sour flavors, common in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, perk up these roasted chicken thighs in a one-pan dish. Shallots turn tender and sweet as they cook with the chicken, sweet-tart plum wedges go to the pan part way through cooking, and the dish is finished with a drizzle of sweet-spicy honey. Serve with rice, noodles, or quinoa. It's hearty enough to set on the table before the Yom Kippur fast.

8 shallots, halved lengthwise 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 8 sprigs fresh thyme 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat and skin Salt, to taste 6 medium firm black or red plums (or 12 Italian prune plums) ⅔ cup honey ½ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, or more to taste

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place the shallots, cut side down, on the baking sheet.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, and thyme. Add the chicken and toss to coat it all over. Place the chicken thighs, skin side up, on the shallots, pushing most of the shallots underneath the chicken pieces. Drizzle with any remaining oil and vinegar in the bowl. Sprinkle the chicken with salt.

4. Roast the chicken for 30 minutes (it will not be finished at this point).

5. Meanwhile, halve the plums, cutting around the pits. Cut each half into 2 or 3 wedges. Cut out and discard the pits. If using small Italian plums, cut them in half and remove the pits.

6. Remove the chicken from the oven. Scatter the plums around the chicken. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thighs registers 165 degrees. (Total roasting time is 45 to 50 minutes.)

7. If the chicken is not brown, turn on the broiler and position a rack about 10 inches from the broiling element. Slide the pan under the broiler for 3 minutes, or until the chicken is golden.

8. In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the honey and black pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the honey is thinned and hot. Drizzle the chicken with the honey mixture.

9. Serve each chicken thigh with a few spoonfuls of plums and shallots.

Lisa Zwirn