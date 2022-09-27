35-year-old woman injured after light pole falls on her on Moakley Bridge

A 35-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a light pole that fell Tuesday afternoon on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge Seaport, police said.

Boston police responded to the bridge about 3 p.m. and found the injured woman, who was then taken to a hospital, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for Boston police, who did not release the woman’s name.

The bridge connects the Seaport to downtown Boston.