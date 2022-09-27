fb-pixel Skip to main content

35-year-old woman injured after light pole falls on her on Moakley Bridge

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2022, 16 minutes ago

A 35-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a light pole that fell Tuesday afternoon on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge Seaport, police said.

Boston police responded to the bridge about 3 p.m. and found the injured woman, who was then taken to a hospital, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the chief spokesman for Boston police, who did not release the woman’s name.

The bridge connects the Seaport to downtown Boston.

The sidewalks on both sides of the bridge will be closed to pedestrians until further notice, Boyle said.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday night.

