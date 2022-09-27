Ashburnham, Gardner schools among schools in Mass. receiving bomb threats

Police specified that there was no active shooter, the statement said. No traffic was allowed into the school while the lockdown was underway.

Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School were on lockdown, but there was “no interior threat,” said a statement from the Ashburnham Police Department.

A middle and high school in Ashburnham and a high school in Gardner were among several schools that went on lockdown in Massachusetts Tuesday morning due to bomb threats, according to authorities.

The statement was later updated to say both schools were determined to be safe and there is “no information at this time that the threat was credible.”

Advertisement

Gardner Mayor Michael J. Nicholson posted on Facebook that Gardner High School received a bomb threat, but that students were evacuated and the campus was determined to be safe by officials.

“This morning, Gardner High School was one of 20 schools across the state to recieve a bomb threat,” Nicholson wrote. “All students were evacuated and Gardner Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police searched the building and all busses. The area was declared safe and students have returned to their classrooms and are all accounted for. Thank you to all public safety officials involved.”

Nicholson didn’t specify any other schools that had been threatened.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said the agency’s intelligence center was only aware of the Gardner threat.

“The threat to Gardner was made via telephone and is not credible,” Procopio said via email.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said Tuesday morning that she would check to see which other school districts were affected.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.