HULL

Beach gathering will once again show Hull is No Place for Hate

By Joanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
The Hull No Place for Hate committee is inviting people to stand in the sand Oct. 16 to create the message "Hull for All." A similar event in 2001 drew 600 people.Hull No Place for Hate

The Hull No Place for Hate Committee invites residents and visitors to meet at Nantasket Beach at low tide on Oct. 16 to use their bodies to “Take a Stand in the Sand” and spell out the message HULL FOR ALL.

The message formed by the participants can be seen from above and will be filmed by a drone operator, according to Celia Nolan, who is helping to organize the event.

More than 600 people showed up for a similar event in 2001 to write the message “Hull Is No Place For Hate” on the beach. A local pilot and photographer captured the moment, which inspired another iteration in 2002. More than 1,200 people stood on the beach to spell out “The South Shore is no place for hate,” that time, Nolan said.

Hull No Place for Hate is a town committee described in its mission statement as “dedicated to building bridges of understanding within our community” and promoting “diversity, equity and inclusion among all people.” The group holds educational forums and community events.

Participants should meet at the Mary Jeanette Murray Bath House at Nantasket Beach at 11:30 a.m.to get ready to build the message, which will be followed by food and entertainment until 2 p.m.

Individuals or teams can sign up at bit.ly/hullforall. Registration is not required but helpful for planning, organizers said.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

