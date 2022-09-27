Beach gathering will once again show Hull is No Place for Hate

The Hull No Place for Hate Committee invites residents and visitors to meet at Nantasket Beach at low tide on Oct. 16 to use their bodies to “Take a Stand in the Sand” and spell out the message HULL FOR ALL.

The message formed by the participants can be seen from above and will be filmed by a drone operator, according to Celia Nolan, who is helping to organize the event.

More than 600 people showed up for a similar event in 2001 to write the message “Hull Is No Place For Hate” on the beach. A local pilot and photographer captured the moment, which inspired another iteration in 2002. More than 1,200 people stood on the beach to spell out “The South Shore is no place for hate,” that time, Nolan said.