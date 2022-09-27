Belmont Farmers’ Market to hold first annual Local History Day Oct. 6

In a statement, organizers said they are bringing together representatives from the town’s Historical Society and park rangers from the Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site in Cambridge.

The event is scheduled between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the market’s community tent at the Belmont Center parking lot.

The Belmont Farmers’ Market will host its first annual Local History Day on Oct. 6 to help residents understand the town’s long saga as a farming community.

Park rangers who specialize in interpreting history will bring materials at the event related to farming at the Longfellow House site and “especially as it pertains to the story of enslavement in Cambridge,” the statement said.

Historical society members will be on hand to discuss aspects of local history, with a focus on farming in Belmont.

The Belmont Farmers’ Market is a project of the nonprofit Belmont Food Collaborative, and offers access to locally produced food, as well as activities like lively music, storytime for children, and community events. The Farmers’ Market takes place on Thursdays through Oct. 27.

“Shoppers can find a variety of fresh local produce, along with prepared food to heat and serve; meat, fish, and dairy; baked goods; and so much more,” the statement said.

The Belmont Food Collaborative’s mission includes charitable and educational activities focused on healthy food, as well as local and sustainable farming. Its projects include Belmont Helps, Belmont Composts!, and the Belmont Farmers’ Market.

People can get more information about the food assistance program at the manager’s tent at the market, or online at BelmontFarmersMarket.org/food-assistance.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.