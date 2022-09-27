Body of Maine boy, 14, found; was reported missing last week

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to inform you that this afternoon, Theo Ferrara was found deceased,” said Jean Skorapa, superintendent of Regional School Unit 5 where Ferrara was enrolled, in a statement. “Our sincere condolences to Theo’s family and friends. During this time as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, the school district will offer counseling and bereavement support to all students and staff.”

A 14-year-old Freeport, Maine boy who went missing last week was found dead Tuesday, officials said.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Safety, said the state’s Marine Patrol recovered the body of a young man from Maquoit Bay in Brunswick, Maine, “where they had been searching for” Ferrara.

“The body was recovered and transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where official identity and cause of death will be determined,” Moss said.

Freeport police previously said that Ferrara was last seen on Flying Point Road near his home around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, heading toward the Brunswick town line.

Freeport Police Chief Nathaniel Goodman was scheduled to brief reporters on the case at 4 p.m. Tuesday. No arrests have been made in connection with Ferrara’s death.

Skorapa said the Freeport High School cafeteria would remain open until 9 p.m. for students who wanted to gather. “Our team of school counselors will be available for any student or staff member who may need or want assistance surrounding this loss,” Skorapa said.

