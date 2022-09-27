Boy, 14, arrested on gun charge in Dorchester after disturbance involving scooters

“Officers were on directed patrol in the area ... due to scooters that were in the area threatening bystanders while clutching their waist areas,” police said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers observed a scooter fleeing the area.”

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to Helen Street for a group of scooters causing a disturbance.

Boston police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly possessing a gun in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers flashed their emergency lights but the driver wouldn’t pull over and nearly caused a head-on collision with oncoming traffic, police said.

“The operator of the moped refused to stop, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, causing multiple motorists to abruptly stop to avoid being struck by the moped in order to get away from officers,” police said.

Police said they eventually spotted the teenager hiding under a parked car and also found Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester, at a nearby park. Pereira had allegedly been driving the scooter during the pursuit.

Officers also recovered a loaded Taurus G2C gun that had been discarded “along the flight path of the suspects,” police said.

The teenager faces charges in Dorchester Juvenile Court of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of burglarious tools.

Pereira was slated for arraignment Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street, and operating without a helmet.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.