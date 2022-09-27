Canadian hiker carried nearly two miles during rescue in White Mountain National Forest

In order to find cell service, Shawn Neufeld hiked back up the trail, the statement said. He called 911, prompting conservation officers, members of the US Forest Service, and two rescue teams to respond to his wife’s injuries.

Just before 1 p.m., Ingrid Neufeld of Ottawa was hiking down Mount Hedgehog’s UNH Trail with her husband, Shawn, when she injured her ankle and could not put any weight on it, the statement said.

A 62-year-old Canadian hiker was carried nearly two miles in a rescue basket after she was injured while hiking in the White Mountain National Forest on Monday, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Rescuers put Neufeld in a rescue basket and carried her all the way to the trailhead, arriving just after 5 p.m., according to the statement.

Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division Lt. Bob Mancini could not give any additional information about Neufeld’s condition, he said in a phone interview.

Mancini said Shawn Neufeld did the right thing when he hiked up the trail to find cell service and call for help.

“Sometimes you have to do a little bit of ‘self-rescuing’ on your own to help yourself work through adversity,” Mancini said. “Paying attention to where you’ve had cellphone coverage along the trail.”

If a hiker knows they will be in an area without cellphone coverage, they should bring a personal locator beacon — a device that allows a person to send distress messages along with their location to rescuers, Mancini said.

The recent hiker rescues haven’t been unusual for the season, since Fish and Game conducts the majority of its rescues in the summer and fall, he said.

“As the weather gets cool and the leaves start to turn, we see an influx of folks who want to recreate and take in the scenic beauty here in New Hampshire, and then certainly in the summertime too,” Mancini said.

As for the causes of hiking injuries, Mancini said that it’s a “mixed bag.” Sometimes hikers are prepared and simply slip on wet rocks, but other times, hikers don’t have good footwear or knowledge of the terrain, he said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.