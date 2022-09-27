Former naval police officer at the Portsmouth N.H. Naval Shipyard charged with allegedly threatening ex-wife and her mother in Iowa

A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire was charged in connection with allegedly threatening his ex-wife and her mother in Iowa, the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Tuesday.

Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, Mass., is facing charges of three counts of making threatening communications in interstate commerce, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. De Leon, who worked at the shipyard from June 2021 until June 2022, is currently in custody at the Middleton House of Corrections on unrelated state charges, the statement said.

De Leon allegedly made a threatening phone call to his ex-wife in Iowa on April 30, from a mobile telephone belonging to another person, prosecutors said.