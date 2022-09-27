fb-pixel Skip to main content
Salem

Halloween season begins in Salem with launch of shuttle

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2022, 8 minutes ago
With Salem’s annual month-long Haunted Happenings celebration kicking off this weekend, the city recently announced an expansion of its October weekend shuttle service.

Launched in 2017, the free shuttle takes residents and visitors between three satellite parking lots and Riley Plaza in the downtown. Until now, it has operated the final weekends of October. This year, it will run every weekend in October, with a larger number of shuttle buses.

Officials are encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of the shuttle and the free parking offered at the satellite lots, which are at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center, the high school, and behind Salem Hospital.

The shuttle runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Since its inception, it has provided about 36,000 rides to 18,000 people.

“Allowing visitors to park at these satellite lots has helped reduce demand for downtown parking and lessen the number of cars driving into and around downtown,” Mayor Kim Driscoll said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

