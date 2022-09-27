Halloween season begins in Salem with launch of shuttle

With Salem’s annual month-long Haunted Happenings celebration kicking off this weekend, the city recently announced an expansion of its October weekend shuttle service.

Launched in 2017, the free shuttle takes residents and visitors between three satellite parking lots and Riley Plaza in the downtown. Until now, it has operated the final weekends of October. This year, it will run every weekend in October, with a larger number of shuttle buses.

Officials are encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of the shuttle and the free parking offered at the satellite lots, which are at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center, the high school, and behind Salem Hospital.