Health director who led through pandemic is taking new job

Alex DePalo, who has led Framingham’s Public Health Department since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon be leaving her position.
Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced that DePalo is resigning as health director Oct. 14 to assume a job in the nonprofit sector.
The city has begun a search for her successor.
DePalo joined the city in 2018 as assistant director of public health, becoming acting director in February 2020 and permanent director that September. In those positions, she oversaw Framingham’s response to the pandemic, including the opening of free testing sites, contract tracing, the distribution of food, toiletries, and masks, and vaccine clinics.
During her tenure, the department opened a nursing clinic in the downtown, hired and trained new health inspectors, and strengthened relationships with local organizations, officials said.
Before coming to Framingham, DePalo served as Hudson’s director of community health, program director for the Center for Health Impact in Worcester, and program officer with the MetroWest Health Foundation.
