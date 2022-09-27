Ian lining up to clobber Florida’s west coast

As way of reference, back in 1920, the city of Tampa had about 51,000 residents, now that number is almost 395,000, and a major hurricane strike would bring catastrophic damage in billions of dollars.

If you’ve been following the progress of Hurricane Ian as well as its future track you know that a day ago it looked like it potentially would have a major impact on Tampa. That city has not seen a direct hit from a major hurricane in 100 years and while it’s clearly possible the city may still take a direct hit from the storm, the latest trajectory looks to impact areas south of that region in a bigger way.

This type of population explosion is typical for the entire area. Over in St. Petersburg, between 1920 and 1930 alone, its population tripled to 40,000. Today, there are more than 260,000 people residing in the city.

The well-defined eye of Hurricane Ian was north of Cuba on Tuesday afternoon. NOAA

And while forecasting of hurricanes has become exponentially more accurate over the past couple of decades it is still not perfect.

Maps show a projected track as one line but there’s always a shaded area where that track can move. In the case of our current storm, Sarasota and Fort Myers have been potential targets but the media has been focusing on Tampa.

This can lead to complacency of those who aren’t in the direct path of the storm one day, but enter it the next.

Rain could exceed a foot or more in the path of Ian. WeatherBell

There’s a clear misunderstanding by the public of how these maps work and the ability of forecasters to predict the exact path and strength of a storm days in advance. Ultimately, it’s better to be overprepared, than underprepared, because in the case of this storm, there will be catastrophic damage somewhere on Florida’s central west coast.

The latest track of hurricane Ian takes it between Fort Myers and Tampa Wednesday. National Hurricane Center

Ultimately the exact location of where the storm comes onshore and how strong it is will determine where the damage is worst.

The radar loop from Tuesday afternoon already shows clear bands of heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into South Florida. The eye is southwest of Key West and the storm is continuing to strengthen.

Hurricane Ian Continues to move north and is south of Key West on Tuesday afternoon. COD Weather

As the storm approaches the Florida coastline a swath of rain perhaps as much as 20 inches will fall and will create freshwater flooding. Surface roads and causeways will be impacted and in some cases could be completely destroyed.

After the storm comes inland it will cross the Florida peninsula and then emerge back into the Atlantic. It’s likely to bring significant rain and flooding to coastal Georgia and Savannah itself could have serious issues depending on the track and strength of the storm.

Because of the counter-clockwise circulation of the winds around Ian, areas to the north will see the wind blow sea water out to the ocean, but areas to the south of the center will have a wall of water being blow inland.

With the configuration of the coastline the water can spread very far inland and cause heavy damage.

The latest track of Ian takes it south of Tampa and north of Naples. This could still shift in the coming day. NOAA

This is likely to be another billion-dollar damage storm for Florida and the United States. Here in New England we have not had a hurricane reach our shore since Bob in 1991. Our region is statistically long overdue for a hurricane and it is only a matter of time before we all experience a hurricane’s fury.

NOAA