Maine man convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 insurrection

Judge Rudolph Contreras handed down the guilty verdicts in the case against Fitzsimons, who opted for a bench trial. Fitzsimons’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was convicted in US District Court of 11 criminal charges, including four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers during the insurrection, said a statement from US Attorney for Washington, D.C., Matthew M. Graves’s office.

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday convicted a Maine man of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, and he now faces the prospect of decades in prison when he’s sentenced in February, authorities said.

Graves’s office said Fitzsimons, clad in a white butcher’s jacket and fur pelt on the day of the insurrection and wielding an unstrung bow, “committed five assaults against law enforcement officers over an approximately five-minute span.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily.

The assaults included hurling the bow like a spear at police; pulling a Metropolitan Police Department detective’s gas mask away from his face, while another insurrectionist sprayed the officer with a chemical agent; pulling on a police sergeant’s shield and shoulder strap, causing injuries that required the sergeant to get surgery; and twice charging a group of officers while “wildly swinging his fists,” the statement said.

Fitzsimons was arrested Feb. 4, 2021 in Lebanon, Maine.

Besides the four felony counts of assaulting officers, Contreras also convicted Fitzsimons of one felony count each of obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, the statement said.

Fitzsimons was also convicted of four misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and committing an act of violence in the Capitol Building or grounds, per the statement.

Now he could do serious time.

“The felony charges carry a total statutory maximum of 91 years in prison and potential financial penalties,” the statement said. “The four misdemeanor offenses carry a combined statutory maximum of three years of incarceration and potential financial penalties. The Court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

Prosecutors said more than 870 people have been arrested for crimes related to the insurrection, which erupted in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency when he told a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

Congress was forced to evacuate the Capitol as the mob overwhelmed the vastly outnumbered cops and broke in. Biden’s victory was later certified after Congress reconvened that night.

Fitzsimons is one of 11 New Englanders arrested in connection with the insurrection.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.