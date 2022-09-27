fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man arrested for threatening crossing guard in Everett, police say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated September 27, 2022, 53 minutes ago

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening a crossing guard in Everett, police said.

Everett police Chief Steve Mazzie confirmed the arrest via Twitter.

“A local man was arrested this morning after making threats to an on duty crossing guard,” Mazzie tweeted at 2:19 p.m. “The man was charged with multiple violations to include an outstanding arrest warrant & the school was scanned for precautionary measures by police & deemed safe.”

Mazzie didn’t name the man or detail the alleged threats to the crossing guard. He declined further comment when reached by email Tuesday, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Message for the day - it’s not easy being a crossing guard in densely populated areas,” Mazzie tweeted. “Please be nice to these people as they are doing a tough job in an effort to help our kids [get] safely to/from school.”

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

