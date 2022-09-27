Missing man in Wilmington never returned from work, officials say

The 54-year-old man, whose name was not released, was reported missing around 11:45 a.m. , according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police on Tuesday were searching for a man in Wilmington after he did not return home from work, the agency said.

The agency confirmed that “numerous patrols” were involved in the search, including State Police aerial, marine, and K-9 units.

Wilmington police said they were “not on scene” Tuesday evening and deferred comment to State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

