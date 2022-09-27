Device at Stoneham gas station determined to be battery pack for scooter or bike, officials say

The State Police Bomb Squad was called to a Stoneham gas station Tuesday morning after an “unknown device” was spotted in the vicinity of the business, but the scene was later cleared after investigators determined the item was a battery pack most likely used for an electric bike or scooter, authorities said.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, wrote at 9:48 a.m. that officials were clearing the scene on South Street and that the device was determined to be a battery pack assembly “commercially manufactured most probably for some type of electric motorized vehicle” such as a bicycle or scooter.
A request for further comment was sent Tuesday morning to Stoneham Police Chief James T. McIntyre.
In images broadcast from the scene by WHDH-TV, State Police Bomb Squad members were seen examining what resembled a bundle of highway flares bound together with a strap or tape. State Police also deployed the agency’s Boston Dynamics’s dog-like robot to retrieve an object from the sidewalk next to the gas station.
Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services, said via email at 8:36 a.m. that the “unknown device was reported in the area of a gas station on South Street in Stoneham.”
Wark said the “State Police Bomb Squad has been requested to support local authorities in assessing any potential hazard it may pose.”
