Device at Stoneham gas station determined to be battery pack for scooter or bike, officials say

The State Police Bomb Squad was called to a Stoneham gas station Tuesday morning after an “unknown device” was spotted in the vicinity of the business, but the scene was later cleared after investigators determined the item was a battery pack most likely used for an electric bike or scooter, authorities said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, wrote at 9:48 a.m. that officials were clearing the scene on South Street and that the device was determined to be a battery pack assembly “commercially manufactured most probably for some type of electric motorized vehicle” such as a bicycle or scooter.

A request for further comment was sent Tuesday morning to Stoneham Police Chief James T. McIntyre.