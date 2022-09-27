Pop Warner coach arrested in Malden for allegedly throwing football at referee

Jones coached the Mattapan Patriots in a Sunday afternoon game against the Malden Cyclones at Macdonald Stadium in Malden.

Dana Jones, 50, of Roslindale, told police he “believed the other team was cheating” and that the referee was “making bad calls,” which caused him to get upset and throw the football at him, police said in a report.

A Pop Warner football coach was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threw a football out of frustration at a 66-year-old referee during a game in Malden, police said.

The referee, Thomas Abruzzese, told police that Jones got upset when he made a call involving helmet-to-helmet contact. Abruzzese said the football Jones threw at him hit him in the center of his chest and the impact “caused him to kneel over from the pain,” the police report stated.

Two other referees told police that they saw Jones “rifle” the football towards Abruzzese and hit him in the chest. A third referee told police that he didn’t see the throw but saw the football ricochet off Abruzzese before he fell down, the police report stated.

Jones was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Malden District Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court on Nov. 9.

