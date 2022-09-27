Steamship Authority chooses ‘Aquinnah’ and ‘Monomoy’ for new ferry names

The names, which honor indigenous people and landmarks, bested entries ranging from the epic “Moby Dick” to the playful “Ferry McFerryface.”

M/V Aquinnah and M/V Monomoy, were selected from a pool of more than 9,000 entries submitted to a public naming competition.

The Steamship Authority’s two newest vessels now have brand new names, after the ferry provider to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands announced the winners of its naming contest on Tuesday.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, the authority’s board approved both names unanimously, the agency said.

Officials announced the purchase of two offshore supply vessels in August, to replace the aging M/V Katama and M/V Gay Head. The deal for the new ships — which are currently called the HOS Lode Star and the HOS Shooting Star — closed last Thursday, the agency said.

It has not yet been determined which ship will be the Aquinnah and which will be the Monomoy, said agency spokesman Sean Driscoll. However, he noted that the two vessels are, “for all intents and purposes, identical,” and that they are expected to run the same routes.

Both names are indigenous in origin and honor local landmarks, Driscoll said. “Aquinnah” is the Wampanoag name of a town on Martha’s Vineyard — appropriately, he said, one that was formerly called “Gay Head.”

“Monomoy” refers to a small island of the same name between Cape Cod and Nantucket, said Driscoll. The word is also of Wampanoag origin — meaning “a mighty rush of water,” according to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge.

The name “Aquinnah” was submitted by 143 people, according to data provided by the Steamship Authority. “Monomoy” was submitted by 16.

Of the people who submitted winning names, two will be randomly selected to receive a $250 Steamship Authority gift card each, the agency said.

Those winners will also be invited to “help welcome the vessels” when they enter service, which is expected to occur in late spring or early summer of 2023.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.