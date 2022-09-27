Texas man, woman indicted on charges of money laundering, romance fraud, investment schemes

Okocha remains at large, according to the statement. There was no attorney listed for her in court records. Ochi will appear in US District Court in Boston at a later date.

Vanessa Okocha, 24, of Houston, and Charles Ochi, 27, of Grand Prairie, are facing charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to conduct an unlicensed money transmitting business, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

A man and a woman from Texas were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges that they operated an unlicensed money transmission business to launder revenue from fraudulent online romance and investment schemes stretching to Nigeria, officials said.

Ochi’s attorney, Nicole Bluefort, said he maintains his innocence.

“An indictment is merely an allegation,” Bluefort said in an e-mail. “He has no connection to illicit activities nor relationships with people who have criminal connections. I am confident that justice will prevail.”

Beginning about 2016, Okocha and Ochi allegedly conspired with others to launder and transmit money from romance scams and from Ponzi-style investment fraud schemes based in Nigeria, which offered trading and Bitcoin investing services but instead took investors’ money and used it to pay false returns to earlier investors, prosecutors said.

Okocha and Ochi’s romance ploys misled victims into sending money to people they considered their partners, according to the statement. The two allegedly laundered the money from their schemes through a network of co-conspirators in the United States, including at least two owners of used car exporting companies, prosecutors said.

Okocha, Ochi, and their co-conspirators did not hold licenses to transmit money and were not registered as money transmitters, which is required under federal law, according to the statement.

A court document filed in connection with an earlier unlicensed money transmitting charge against Ochi alleges that his schemes included victims in Massachusetts, as well as Texas, Florida, and Maryland. That document also makes reference to an unnamed co-conspirator in Massachusetts. But Okocha and Ochi appear to have consistently resided in Texas during the time of the alleged schemes, so it is unclear why they were charged in Massachusetts.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.