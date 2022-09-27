Two men arraigned for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Winthrop

Arias is also charged with two counts each of trafficking fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Gaberial Arias, of Saugus, and Patrice Debnam, of Lynn, were charged with trafficking over 100 grams of a class A substance, Winthrop police said in a statement.

Two 30-year-old men were arraigned for allegedly trafficking fentanyl Tuesday, one day after they were arrested at a gas station Winthrop, as part of investigation involving multiple departments, police said.

Each was arraigned in East Boston District Court, the statement said. Arias was held on $50,000 bail, and Debnam was held on $5,000 bail.

Officers with the Winthrop, Saugus, and Everett police departments executed search warrants around 11 a.m. Monday for Arias’ person, residence and vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation, the statement said.

Arias was found at a Gulf Gas station in Winthrop, in a white Toyota Corolla driven by Debnam, the statement said. Officers searched Arias and allegedly found more than $500, drug paraphernalia and over 36 grams of what was determined to be fentanyl.

They also searched the vehicle and found more than 100 grams of fentanyl in bags in the vehicle’s glove box, the statement said. Both men were arrested and taken to the Winthrop Police Station for booking.

Arias’ home in Saugus was also searched and police allegedly found more drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

Winthrop Chief Terence M. Delehanty thanked the Saugus Police and the Everett police departments in the statement for their assistance in this investigation.

“Fentanyl is an extremely harmful substance and I am proud of our department, as well as our partners for their help in keeping our community safe,” Delehanty said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.