Visioning sessions part of city’s goal of reimagining public safety

Somerville residents have an opportunity to help the city consider possible new approaches to public safety in the community. The Racial and Social Justice Department is holding a series of in-person and virtual community visioning sessions to better understand perceptions of policing and public safety in Somerville’s neighborhoods.
The department is also launching a survey on the subject. The survey and the visioning sessions — whose dates have not yet been set — are part of an ongoing effort by the department to involve community members in reimagining public safety. Officials will use the input in developing ideas for potential changes.
“Every Somerville resident, worker, and visitor has a right to feel safe in their community, and this process is a vital step in making sure each of us has an opportunity to help inform what safety means and how it should be achieved,” Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said. To access the survey or for more information, go to https://www.somervillema.gov/rsj.