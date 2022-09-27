fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

Which R.I. colleges offer the best bang for the buck?

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated September 27, 2022, 54 minutes ago
Brown University was No. 38 among colleges in the Northeast ranked according to how well they gave families the best bang for their buck.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

US News & World Report might publish the most famous college rankings in the land, but Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” list could provide you with even more valuable information as you think about where to send your kids to college. (If you’re a student reading Rhode Map, I assume you’re going straight to the Ivy League.)

The magazine ranks 1,507 public, private nonprofit, and for-profit schools in the US according to how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

So where do Rhode Island’s higher education institutions stand on Washington Monthly’s list?

The “Best Bang for the Buck” schools are ranked by region, not nationally, so here’s a look at the rankings of 391 colleges in the Northeast, which includes New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

I included the net price of attendance for families earning less than $75,000 a year, which was one of several statistics analyzed for the rankings. You can learn more about Washington Monthly’s methodology here.

No. 38: Brown University

Net price of attendance for families earning less than $75,000: $7,683

No. 51: Bryant University

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $34,133

No. 64: Rhode Island College

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $9,365

No. 71: Providence College

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $22,733

No. 73: Rhode Island School of Design

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $35,052

No. 125: University of Rhode Island

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $15,211

No. 176: Salve Regina University

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $27,280

No. 310: Roger Williams University

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $31,654

No. 364: Johnson & Wales University

Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $25,162

