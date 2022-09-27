Which R.I. colleges offer the best bang for the buck?

US News & World Report might publish the most famous college rankings in the land, but Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” list could provide you with even more valuable information as you think about where to send your kids to college. (If you’re a student reading Rhode Map, I assume you’re going straight to the Ivy League.)
The magazine ranks 1,507 public, private nonprofit, and for-profit schools in the US according to how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.
So where do Rhode Island’s higher education institutions stand on Washington Monthly’s list?
The “Best Bang for the Buck” schools are ranked by region, not nationally, so here’s a look at the rankings of 391 colleges in the Northeast, which includes New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
I included the net price of attendance for families earning less than $75,000 a year, which was one of several statistics analyzed for the rankings. You can learn more about Washington Monthly’s methodology here.
No. 38: Brown University
Net price of attendance for families earning less than $75,000: $7,683
No. 51: Bryant University
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $34,133
No. 64: Rhode Island College
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $9,365
No. 71: Providence College
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $22,733
No. 73: Rhode Island School of Design
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $35,052
No. 125: University of Rhode Island
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $15,211
No. 176: Salve Regina University
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $27,280
No. 310: Roger Williams University
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $31,654
No. 364: Johnson & Wales University
Net price of attendance for families below $75,000 income: $25,162
