Which R.I. colleges offer the best bang for the buck?

US News & World Report might publish the most famous college rankings in the land, but Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck” list could provide you with even more valuable information as you think about where to send your kids to college. (If you’re a student reading Rhode Map, I assume you’re going straight to the Ivy League.)

The magazine ranks 1,507 public, private nonprofit, and for-profit schools in the US according to how well they help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.

So where do Rhode Island’s higher education institutions stand on Washington Monthly’s list?