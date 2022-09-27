Biden is hoping small changes go a long way on immigration

Venezuelans, Cubans, and Nicaraguans are joining others who are lured by America’s roaring job market and the fact that Biden has promised not to separate families, build a wall across the border, or force asylum-seekers to wait in squalid camps in Mexico — all policies embraced by former president Trump.

Because of new global migration patterns, people are heading toward the southern border of the United States, many fleeing instability, persecution, war, famine, and economic distress. The numbers are overwhelming. For the first time, more than 2 million migrants tried to cross the border in the past year.

WASHINGTON — Even before the political spectacle of a Republican governor flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, President Biden’s top border officials decided there had to be a better asylum system in America.

But the question that remains has vexed presidents and lawmakers from both parties for decades.

What do we do with all of these people?

Biden has no silver bullet to overhaul the immigration system without bipartisan support from Congress, a prospect that no one in Washington expects anytime soon. But after months of debate in the White House, the Biden administration has begun to address a small slice of the problem: the woefully backlogged process to decide who qualifies for asylum, or protection from persecution, in the United States.

The goal is to make the system faster, in part by giving asylum officers — not just immigration judges — the power to decide who can stay and who must be turned away. Migrants will be interviewed 21 to 45 days after they apply for asylum, far faster than the years it can take in the existing immigration court system. A decision on whether the migrant is granted asylum must come quickly — within two to five weeks of the interview.

For now, the changes are tiny. Only 99 people since the end of May have completed what are called asylum merits interviews with an asylum officer and been fully evaluated under the new rules. Of those, 24 have been granted asylum, while most of the rest have had their cases sent back to the immigration court system for an appeal.

Officials said that they were moving slowly to test out the procedures and that it would take hundreds of officers — who have yet to be hired — to expand the system.

The new rules will not address the social and economic forces in other countries that are driving migrants to flee. They will not change the overloaded system for dealing with immigrants who do not claim asylum. And the challenge of how to quickly deport those denied asylum will remain.

Still, proponents of the new process say it is a fundamental rethinking of the system after years in which previous administrations focused largely on increasing the number of immigration judges.

“We are building a foundation for a new way of handling asylum claims,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, whose department oversees the immigration system.

In some communities, where jobs are going unfilled, people have welcomed the influx of migrants looking for work.

But Republicans, including Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, have condemned the large numbers of people arriving into border towns. DeSantis told reporters this month that he would continue sending migrants to other parts of the United States, saying liberal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard — where he flew dozens of immigrants — are too far removed from the surge of migrants and their impact on local communities.

He said his solution to the immigration issue amounted to sending migrants “back to Mexico or back to the home country” — a reflection of Trump’s “build the wall, keep them out” mentality that many Republicans have come to embrace.

Asked about the Republican efforts to transport migrants, Mayorkas was blunt.

“What we are doing is governing,” he said. “They are politicizing and exploiting people for nongoverning purposes.”

But not all immigration rights activists are on board either, saying the administration’s new process moves too quickly.

Eleanor Acer, the director of the refugee protection program at Human Rights First, said migrants needed to be given more time to find lawyers and collect their personal documents.

But she added, “If the process were improved and adequately resourced, it would be a game changer.”

The goal of the new asylum system is speed.

By allowing cases to be decided by an asylum officer, rather than a judge, officials hope to issue decisions within four to six weeks rather than the years it currently takes. (Immigration judges must have a law degree and at least seven years of experience as a lawyer. Asylum officers do not need a law degree but must, among other qualifications, participate in a five-week basic training course.)

Currently, the administration has redirected 140 asylum officers — out of the current total of about 650 working in the agency — to conduct the new asylum merits interviews. In his budget, Biden has requested funding for a total of 800 asylum officers for the new system and 1,200 additional support staff. Officials said that would allow the government to eventually conduct 150,000 interviews each year.

The money to ramp up the system would not necessarily need congressional approval, but Citizenship and Immigration Services would most likely have to raise fees on items such as visa applications to hire more asylum officers.

Mayorkas said the new system was working as expected, with cases moving quickly. Eventually, he said, that could reduce the incentive for migrants to trek to the border in the first place because they would know their case would be decided swiftly.

Mayorkas said the percentage of people being granted asylum in the new system — about one-quarter of the 99 cases — was similar to the percentage from the older, slower system, which suggests that applicants were not being disadvantaged by the speed of the process.

“It’s at an early stage, but all indications are that it is having a very significant positive impact,” Mayorkas said, “both in the delivery of speed and in providing the due process rights that we have assured the community.”