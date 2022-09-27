Florida hospitals cancel surgeries, transfer patients as Ian approaches

At Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, officials began ticking through a checklist days before Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency, including mobilizing staff and ensuring that backup communication systems were working, said David Verinder, the health system's chief executive.

Non-emergency surgeries were canceled. Patients were transferred. Generators were topped off with fuel.

Florida’s hospitals, nursing homes and home health organizations braced Tuesday for the potentially life-threatening effects of Hurricane Ian as the storm churned toward the state’s Gulf Coast.

Verinder said the system's hospitals will activate lockdown protocols and divide their medical staff into two teams: The A team is in place when the hurricane strikes, and the B team is on standby to relieve the A team after the hurricane has passed.

Advertisement

"It's special here at Sarasota Memorial. Whenever there's a crisis, people [in our hospital] run toward it, not away from it," Verinder said. "So we have plenty of staff that's ready to come in if we need them."

The lockdown means no new patients will be admitted to the hospitals, but walk-up patients will be seen in the emergency room.

Tampa General Hospital built a flood wall around its campus, while HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital closed Monday and transferred all 40 of its patients via helicopter, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

David Banks, senior executive vice president and chief strategy and organizational transformation officer for AdventHealth, said his hospitals' protocols are never linear. Banks said his health system is prepared for events such as hurricanes, but they "monitor hour by hour" as the storm progresses.

"Unfortunately, we get a lot of practice with this, so the hospital systems know what to do," Banks said. "Usually, in these situations, people become very collaborative and supportive. And the state agencies are very proactive in ensuring we have what we need to get through these kinds of situations."

Advertisement

On Tuesday, AdventHealth announced it had canceled non-emergency surgeries and transferred 81 patients from its AdventHealth North Pinellas campus to sister facilities throughout the Tampa Bay region.

The health system's response to the menacing hurricane - which made landfall Tuesday as a Category 3 storm over western Cuba - began Monday by first discharging low-risk patients back to their homes and then shifting patients who aren't as clinically stable to suitable facilities.

While the business interruption is not expected to be substantial, moving patients and closing facilities does have a price tag. Still, Banks said, the most significant loss in revenue comes from shutting down outpatient facilities and canceling all elective cases across the Tampa Bay area.

About 2.5 million Florida residents are under evacuation orders, and as the hours have progressed, so has the storm's strength.

"We are looking at really, really major storm surge up and down the west coast of Florida," DeSantis said. The governor added that impacts of the storm would extend far beyond where the eye of the storm makes landfall.

President Biden, who approved DeSantis's request for emergency assistance, said his administration "is on alert and in action to help the people of Florida."

Mary Mayhew, president and chief executive of the Florida Hospital Association, said hospitals in the state are well-prepared because they regularly review emergency response plans that have been updated based on lessons from previous storms.

"These plans are also accompanied by active and regular drills to test their response systems, to evaluate their surge capacity and to evaluate their physical plan structure," Mayhew said.

Advertisement

During hurricane season, the hospital association regularly connects with county health officials, emergency management officials and representatives from utility companies.

"We'll host statewide calls with all of our hospitals to ensure that we have effective statewide coordination and communication to support the local response efforts," Mayhew said.

Nursing homes also initiated their emergency response protocols after the governor declared a state of emergency in 24 counties.

The Florida Health Care Association, which represents nearly 700 of Florida's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, said these places are required by law to have comprehensive management plans, which include running disaster drills, drafting transfer-protocol agreements with other facilities and having adequate fuel to run standby power systems.

In 2018, the state's governor at the time, Rick Scott (R), signed a bill requiring nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to have backup generators that could run air conditioning in case of a power outage. The legislation came into effect after eight elderly patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in South Florida died in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Kristen Knapp, a spokeswoman for the Florida Health Care Association, said her biggest concern is the "transfer trauma" some patients might face when being moved to other facilities.

“We have many chronically ill patients, some with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and moving them can be a very challenging experience,” Knapp said.