Jan. 6 House committee delays hearing

The committee did not announce a new date for the hearing, its first since July. The committee had yet to specify what topics it intended to cover.

The Florida district of Democratic Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, is in the path of the hurricane.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has postponed its planned televised hearing for Wednesday at 1 p.m., citing Hurricane Ian’s advancement on Florida.

With only a few months remaining before it closes up shop, the committee is wrangling over how best to complete its work, with key decisions yet to be made on issues that could help shape its legacy.

Advertisement

The panel, whose public hearings this summer exposed substantial new details about former president Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election, must still decide whether to issue subpoenas to Trump and former vice president Mike Pence.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It has yet to settle on whether to enforce subpoenas issued to Republican members of Congress who have refused to cooperate with the inquiry, or what legislative recommendations to make. It must still grapple with when to turn its files over to the Justice Department, how to finish what it hopes will be a comprehensive written report, and whether to make criminal referrals. It cannot even agree on whether the next hearing will be its last.

The panel is still working to break new ground with its investigation.

It recently had a breakthrough when Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, agreed to a voluntary interview about her role in seeking to keep Trump in office. That interview is expected to take place within weeks.

The committee also issued a subpoena to Robin Vos, the Republican House speaker in Wisconsin whom Trump tried to pressure as recently as July to overturn the 2020 election, suggesting that the panel tracked Trump’s activities long after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his departure from office two weeks later. (Vos has sued to try to block the committee’s subpoena.)

Advertisement

“Our hearings have demonstrated the essential culpability of Donald Trump, and we will complete that story,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the committee.

But the committee has debated whether and how to highlight certain information related to the Jan. 6 attack. For instance, some members and staff have wanted to hold a hearing to highlight the panel’s extensive work investigating the law enforcement failures related to the assault, but others have argued that doing so would take attention off Trump.

And it has struggled in recent weeks with staff departures and is facing public criticism from a former aide, Denver Riggleman, who says it has not been aggressive enough in pursuing connections between the White House and the rioters.

NEW YORK TIMES

Oath Keepers to use novel defense against Jan. 6 charges

Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia, and four other members of the far-right group prepared to present a novel and risky defense as they went on trial Tuesday for seditious conspiracy in the attack on the Capitol last year, charged with plotting to use force against the government.

They intend to tell the jury that when armed teams of Oath Keepers made plans to rush into Washington from Virginia on Jan. 6, 2021, they believed they would be following legal orders from the president himself.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the five defendants are set to argue at the trial — which began Tuesday with jury selection — that the Oath Keepers were waiting on Jan. 6 for President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, a Revolutionary-era law that grants the president wide powers to deploy the military to quell unrest in emergencies.

As the trial in US District Court in Washington moves forward, lawyers in the case have said, Rhodes intends to take the stand himself and testify that even though Trump never did invoke the act, the Oath Keepers believed he was going to do so. Their preparations for violence on Jan. 6, he will argue, should be thought of as a lawful attempt to help the president, not as an illegal attack against the United States.

The trial is expected to last four to six weeks, and it is the first of a handful in which far-right groups are facing accusations of antigovernment activities.

For Rhodes and the Oath Keepers, a legal strategy of allying themselves with Trump reflects their evolution from a group founded during the Obama administration to oppose what they saw as an overreaching government into one that mobilized to defend presidential power after Trump assumed the office.

NEW YORK TIMES

Senate leaders endorse electoral count reform bill

WASHINGTON — Senate leaders, Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have endorsed a bipartisan electoral count reform bill in the Senate, all but cementing its passage and giving the legislation a boost as Congress seeks to prevent future efforts to subvert presidential election results.

Advertisement

The endorsements followed House passage of a similar bill last week. Both measures aim to stop future presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress and were driven by the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

The bill, sponsored by Senators Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, would amend the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and reaffirm that the vice president has only a ministerial role at the joint session of Congress to count electoral votes, as well as raise the threshold necessary for members of Congress to object to a state’s electors.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, McConnell said there was a need to make ‘’modest’' updates to the Electoral Count Act.

‘’Congress’s process for counting their presidential electors’ votes was written 135 years ago. The chaos that came to a head on Jan. 6 of last year certainly underscored the need for an update,’’ McConnell said. ‘’The Electoral Count Act ultimately produced the right conclusion … but it’s clear the country needs a more predictable path.’’

In a statement, Schumer said, ‘’Make no mistake: as our country continues to face the threat of the anti-democracy MAGA Republican movement — propelled by many GOP leaders who either refused to take a stand or actively stoked the flames of division in our country — reforming the Electoral Count Act ought to be the bare minimum of action the Congress takes.’’

Advertisement

The Senate Rules Committee, of which Schumer and McConnell are both members, later voted to advance the bill. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was the lone no vote.

WASHINGTON POST

Calif. group sues over Biden student debt plan

A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven.

The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan, was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a Sacramento law firm. It was filed in federal court in Indiana, one of several states that plan to tax any student debt canceled by Biden’s plan.

“Congress did not authorize the executive branch to unilaterally cancel student debt,” said Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. He said it’s illegal for the executive branch to create the policy “by press release, and without statutory authority.”

The suit’s plaintiff is Frank Garrison, described as a public interest attorney who lives in Indiana and is employed by the libertarian group. Garrison is on track to get his student debt erased through a separate federal program for public servants. Biden’s plan would automatically cancel $20,000 of Garrison’s debt, which in turn would trigger an “immediate tax liability” from the state of Indiana, according to the suit. Under the debt forgiveness program he’s enrolled in now, canceled debt cannot be taxed.

ASSOCIATED PRESS