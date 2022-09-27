Rules sought for ‘gooning,’ taking troubled children to care

Teens who resist are often told, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” They might be restrained with handcuffs or zip ties. They could be blindfolded or hooded. Though a secure transport company operator was indicted last month, criminal charges are rare because the little-known industry is virtually unregulated. In fact, the indictment was for violating a restraining order, not for the transport itself.

The process is typically initiated by parents at wit's end over what to do with a child they perceive as troubled. For the kids, it's the traumatic first leg of a journey to an unheard-of place, perhaps hundreds of miles away from home.

ST. LOUIS — Within what’s known as the secure transport industry, it’s called “gooning.” Brawny men show up under the cover of darkness and force a teenager into a vehicle, taking them against their will to a boarding school, foster home, or treatment center.

“Some of these stories are almost out of a Charles Dickens novel,” said Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who is pushing for federal regulation of the secure transport industry.

Advertisement

Thousands of American teenagers end up annually in some form of congregate care facility or program aimed at dealing with issues ranging from behavioral problems to drug or alcohol abuse and crime.

In Missouri alone, more than 100 Christian boarding schools promise hope for wayward teens. In Utah, wilderness programs use a back-to-nature approach to try and help young people turn around their lives. Other kids end up in foster homes or treatment centers.

In many cases, the children don't want to leave home and won't go along with their parents. That's where secure transport companies come in.

At a cost often reaching thousands of dollars, parents hire one of the many companies specializing in transporting children to congregate care. Many have websites touting their approaches.

Advertisement

“My goal to your child is to start this transition with 100% honesty and integrity,” Julio Sandoval of Safe, Sound, Secure Youth Ministries in Missouri posts on his site. “I am not of the ideology of necessarily making your child happy. Happiness will eventually arise when he finds himself growing as a young man and not a threat to himself and society.”

Sandoval, 41, and the mother of a California teenager were indicted by a federal grand jury in August. The indictment said workers for Sandoval’s company handcuffed the teenager at a store in Fresno and drove him to the Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. The boy allegedly remained restrained for the entire 27-hour ride. Sandoval and the mother are accused of violating the boy’s restraining order against her.

Sandoval was formerly a dean at Agape and now works at another Christian boarding school in Missouri, in addition to operating the transport company. Phone and e-mail messages left with his company and Sandoval’s lawyer weren’t returned.

The secure transport industry is regulated in just one state — Oregon. That law, implemented in 2021, prohibits the use of hoods, blindfolds, and handcuffs, among other techniques.

Other states may follow suit. Utah state Senator Mike McKell, a Republican, and Missouri state Representative Keri Ingle, a Democrat, plan to introduce legislation next session regulating the secure transport industry their states. But advocates say that because so many children are picked up in one state and taken to another, federal legislation is vital.

Advertisement

Currently, there are no federal laws regulating the transportation companies.

“You have a host of jurisdictional issues," McKell said. "You pick up a kid in California and he ends up in Missouri. If there is a problem or abuse, where does jurisdiction lie? This is an issue that squarely deals with interstate commerce. I do think we need a federal solution.”

Khanna is formulating the “Accountability for Congregate Care Act,” which would provide protections at youth facilities such as prohibiting solitary confinement and the use of chemical or physical restraints. His proposal also would provide for regulation of transport companies.

“I think people didn’t realize the kind of trauma and abuse that was going on," Khanna said. "There was a sense they’re going to be sent to be reformed, they’re going to get tough love.

"But they didn’t realize there was actually emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse taking place and they didn’t realize the trauma of kids being tricked to going there. What we end up doing is just creating more trauma for these kids.”