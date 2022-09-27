Dismissal of chilling case against Newton judge long overdue

Years and doubtless tens of thousands of tax dollars and legal expenses later, the Department of Justice has dismissed the misbegotten and frivolous obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges brought by Donald Trump’s Justice Department against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph and former court officer Wesley MacGregor (“DOJ strikes agreement with Newton judge,” Metro, Sept. 23). This move was long overdue.

The notion that some crime was committed here was always nonsense. All the judge did was exercise her discretion and good judgment to let a defendant walk out of her courtroom, in the process declining to act as an effective agent of federal customs-enforcement officers. The feds picked the defendant up shortly thereafter. I defy Trump’s former US attorney Andrew Lelling or anyone else to tell me where the crime is here.