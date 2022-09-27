Well, we got trouble, right here at Mar-a-Lago: Trump and the power of thought

“I invented the ‘Think System,’ ” Hill stated, adding that Trump is using it without his permission. Hill’s attorneys have demanded that Trump cease and desist and quoted from the movie version of the hit show: “I now have a revolutionary new method called the Think System,” Hill had said. “We don’t bother with notes. If you want to play the Minuet in G, think about the Minuet in G.”

Donald Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News that the former president could declassify documents “even by thinking about it.” His statement brought immediate reaction from Professor Harold Hill, of the musical “The Music Man.”

Hill’s attorneys warned that if Trump prevailed in court, it could set a dangerous precedent. “Why, he could triple the value of his New York real estate just by thinking about it,” they argued. “And he could win reelection just by thinking about the number of votes.”

Warning mothers and dads that children might lose their faith in democracy, the professor pleaded, “I know that all you folks are the right kind of parents.”

David Shactman

Newton





Think of how much we could all get done

How wonderful that Donald Trump can declassify documents just “by thinking about it.” Adopting the same approach, I just paid my taxes, renewed my driver’s license, and changed my will without leaving home or lifting a finger. What a time saver! Thank you, Mr. Trump.

Richard Chait

Belmont





The mind meld method

The very idea of Trump declassifying documents just by thinking it sounds a bit like something out of Alice in Wonderland. Besides, I thought only Mr. Spock could do such a thing.

Harvey Schmidt

Gardner