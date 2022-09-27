After a furious start, Red Sox out-slug Orioles in chaotic contest to snap losing streak

It was a painful night right to the end. Matt Barnes inherited a 13-9 lead in the ninth inning and put the first two batters on base. The voices of determined hecklers could be heard from the press box.

In a game that emptied Fenway Park long before it was over, the Sox turned 15 hits into a 13-9 victory that ended a season-long six-game losing streak.

The Red Sox have allowed 23 runs in their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles and came away with a split. So there is that at least.

When Barnes walked Rougned Odor to load the bases, the Orioles had the tying run at the plate. But the ever-reliable Xander Bogaerts fielded a grounder from Austin Hays, stepped on second, and fired to first for a game-ending double play.

For a team still in contention for a wild card playoff spot, the Orioles endured a frustrating night. Seven pitchers combined to walk eight and hit two and their defense committed three errors.

The Sox are now 8-9 against the Orioles with two games remaining in the series. Rich Hill faces Dean Kremer on Wednesday night.

The Orioles collected 11 hits off six pitchers, nine for extra bases.

Anthony Santander was 3 for 5 with two home runs and a double. He has four homers and six RBIs in the first two games of the series.

The first four innings took two hours and 24 minutes. There were 21 runs on 19 hits — 10 of them for extra bases. There were three errors and four hit batters, too.

In all, 54 batters came to the plate.

It was nearly 10 p.m. by the time the sixth inning started and many in the crowd of 30,765 decided they had seen more than enough baseball at that point and went home.

Who could blame them?

The Orioles took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on consecutive home runs by Adley Rutschman and Santander off Michael Wacha.

The Sox came back with a six-run third inning that featured only two hits. They drew five walks as Orioles starter Kyle Bradish recorded only one out.

Rob Refsynder (hit by a pitch), Connor Wong (walk), and Bogaerts (walk) all drove in runs without making contact. Tommy Pham added a two-run single.

At 8-3, the Sox seemingly had control of the game. But Ramon Urias led off the fourth with a homer against Wacha and it only got worse for the righthander.

Hays added an RBI triple before Wacha recorded an out. That was it for him after 70 pitches.

Facing Matt Strahm, Santander belted his second home run, a two-run shot. It was the fourth time this season he homered from both sides of the plate in a game, tying a record.

It also tied the game at 8-8.

The Sox kept punching in a punch-drunk game and scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Rafael Devers had a two-run single. The runs came so fast that the scoreboard operators in the Green Monster lost count and posted the wrong score for a minute.

The Orioles also committed two errors in the inning that led to runs.

As other games across the league came to an end, neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings. It was just as well, all that base running can wear players down.

