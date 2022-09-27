fb-pixel Skip to main content
CELTICS

Meet the latest additions to the Celtics’ 2022-23 training camp roster

By Khari Thompson Boston.com Staff,Updated September 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
Noah Vonleh, who was born in Salem, is on the Celtics' training camp roster.David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Celtics added six players to the roster Tuesday, finalizing the group that will be with the team for training camp.

Here are the latest additions:

Justin Jackson

Jackson played with the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends last season averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games. He was called up to the Celtics twice.

Jake Layman

Layman, who attended King Philip in Wrentham, has averaged 4.8 points per game in 12.8 minutes per game over six NBA seasons between Portland and Minnesota.

Luka Samanic

Samanic, a former first-round pick, averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game last season playing for the Westchester Knicks.

Brodric Thomas

Thomas, who was a two-way player with Boston last season, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.

Denzel Valentine

Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games. The former Michigan State star was selected 14th overall by Chicago in 2016.

Noah Vonleh

Vonleh, who was born in Salem, played overseas in China for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks last season. The 2014 lottery pick averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances.

Here’s the full roster:

Celtics' 2022-23 training camp roster * denotes players on a two-way contract
No. Player Pos. Height/Weight Date of birth Prior to NBA/Home country Years experience
13 Malcolm Brogdon G 6-5/229 12/11/96 Virginia/USA 6
7 Jaylen Brown F 6-6/220 10/24/96 California/USA 6
20 J.D. Davison* G 6-3/195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA R
8 Danilo Gallinari F 6-10/233 08/08/88 Olimpia Milano/Italy 13
30 Sam Hauser F 6-8/215 12/08/97 Virginia/USA 1
42 Al Horford C 6-9/240 06/03/86 Florida/Dominican Republic 15
43 Justin Jackson F 6-8/220 03/28/95 North Carolina/USA 5
28 Mfiondu Kabengele* F/C 6-10/250 08/14/97 Florida State/Canada 2
40 Luke Kornet C 7-2/252 07/15/95 Vanderbilt/USA 5
26 Jake Layman F 6-8/209 03/07/94 Maryland/USA 6
11 Payton Pritchard G 6-2/190 01/28/98 Oregon/USA 2
99 Luka Samanic F 6-10/215 01/09/00 KK Olimpija/Croatia 2
36 Marcus Smart G 6-3/220 03/06/94 Oklahoma State/USA 8
0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8/210 03/03/98 Duke/USA 5
97 Brodric Thomas G 6-5/185 01/28/97 Truman/USA 2
45 Denzel Valentine G/F 6-4/220 11/16/94 Michigan State/USA 5
4 Noah Vonleh F/C 6-10/257 08/24/95 Indiana/USA 7
9 Derrick White G 6-4/195 07/02/94 Colorado/USA 5
12 Grant Williams F 6-6/236 11/30/98 Tennessee/USA 3
44 Robert Williams C 6-8/240 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA 4
SOURCE: Celtics

