Meet the latest additions to the Celtics’ 2022-23 training camp roster

The Celtics added six players to the roster Tuesday, finalizing the group that will be with the team for training camp.

Jackson played with the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends last season averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games. He was called up to the Celtics twice.

Jake Layman

Layman, who attended King Philip in Wrentham, has averaged 4.8 points per game in 12.8 minutes per game over six NBA seasons between Portland and Minnesota.

Luka Samanic

Samanic, a former first-round pick, averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game last season playing for the Westchester Knicks.

Brodric Thomas

Thomas, who was a two-way player with Boston last season, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.

Denzel Valentine

Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games. The former Michigan State star was selected 14th overall by Chicago in 2016.

Noah Vonleh

Vonleh, who was born in Salem, played overseas in China for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks last season. The 2014 lottery pick averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances.

Here’s the full roster: