FIELD HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass field hockey: A game-winning goal vs. Dartmouth by Durfee’s Shakira Cadet headlines the Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2022, 2 minutes ago
Shakira Cadet of Durfee headlines the EMass field hockey Players of the WeekCourtesy Durfee High School

Shakira Cadet, Durfee — Earning Durfee’s first home victory over Dartmouth in more than a decade, senior Shakira Cadet scored the game-winner with 26 seconds left. She also had two tallies in Monday’s 4-0 win over Apponequet, lifting Durfee to a 6-0-1 record.

Halle Greenleaf, Ipswich — The junior has 10 points for the Tigers already this season, thanks to a five-goal week that included a hat trick versus Rockport.

Kasey Litwin, St. Mary’s — The junior scored both Spartans’ goals in a 2-0 shutout Monday over Ipswich, who eliminated them in the MIAA tournament in 2021.

Bridget Lee, Braintree — The senior captain has tallied 10 of No. 20 Braintree’s 21 team goals this season, including two in a 3-0 win over Silver Lake Friday.

Lilly Ragusa,Newburyport — With a mere ten seconds remaining, the senior captain scored the game-winner for the Clippers in their 2-1 non-league victory over Central Catholic on Friday.

