Field hockey: Expectations run high as Winsor searches for a new identity after winning last year’s NEPSAC Class C championship

This fall, a new season brings new faces, new traditions, and new dynamics to a perennially strong Wildcat program. What is the focus as Winsor begins defense of its prep title?

The Winsor field hockey team had a banner 2021 campaign, a 13-3-1 season culminating with a NEPSAC Class C championship on the school’s turf field nestled in the Longwood area of Boston.

At the beginning of each fall, coach Erin Calamari-Kirwan and her players meet to come up with a mantra that will define their season.

“This year, unofficially, I think it’s ‘Never underestimate team spirit,’” said Calamari-Kirwan.

Calamari-Kirwan knew the Wildcats would be hungry to prove themselves following the graduation of 2021 NEPSAC tournament MVP Julia Ryan and the program’s career scoring leader, Lexi Pellegrino, who have moved on to the field hockey squads at Penn and Brown, respectively.

“It’s definitely not the same team and I have high expectations, and I certainly challenge and push these kids,” explained Calamari-Kirwan. “We definitely take it just one game at a time and really focus on the areas that we see needed improvement from one game to the next and making those adjustments.”

The zeitgeist of this season’s squad runs through the Wildcats’ three captains, senior Ally Kennedy, a Middlebury commit, her classmate Avery Dolins, and junior Caroline Bae. They have been crucial in defining this year’s team identity.

“We are reflecting [our motto] in the way that we play: we’re playing as a team, not just as individuals,” said Kennedy. “A lot of what we’re focusing on this year is touch hockey; that requires working with your team and trusting that your teammate will be open.”

After winning last year's NEPSAC Class C title, Winsor senior captain Ally Kennedy said the Wildcats are in search of a new identity. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The kids are alright

In addition to a crop of freshmen whom Calamari-Kirwan “expect[s] some pretty big things from,” a key cog is Catherine Russell, a sophomore forward from Newton who is building off a solid freshman season.

“She’s been super vocal, getting the press set up during games and getting kids excited and in the mode to compete and challenge each other,” said Calamari-Kirwan.

Added Bae: “She brings a lot of energy and a lot of skill to the table.”

Though her increased role this season has taken some getting used to for Russell, she’s taken the adjustment in stride, and credits the support of her teammates and coaches.

“It’s definitely been some pressure having a larger role on the team, but it’s also just felt really good being able to be a large part of the team and being able to lead this year,” said Russell.

Communication, communication, communication!

Calamari-Kirwan jokes about a facet of play that last year’s team struggled with; they worked well together, but were very quiet on the field. This year’s team isn’t taking any chances.

To promote better communication amongst her players, Winsor field hockey head coach Erin Calamari-Kirwan (center) started awarding gold stickers to her more talkative players. "Then suddenly they were all chirping and then screaming at me that they deserved a sticker,” the coach said. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“I honestly started pulling out gold stickers,” said Calamari-Kirwan with a laugh. “So whoever is communicating well gets a sticker, and then suddenly they were all chirping and then screaming at me that they deserved a sticker.”

Tri-captain Dolins leads by example in getting her team on board with their goal of increasing the communication amongst each other.

“As a captain and a person in a leadership role for the team,” Dolins explained, “I think when I’m on the field, I’m definitely trying to be very loud and just say anything to rip the bandaid off a little bit because once you start talking you get a lot more comfortable with it.”

Free hits

▪ Durfee is out to a stunning 6-0-1 start, and much of the credit goes to the Hilltopper defense.

“I feel our defense is truly a force to be reckoned with this season,” said Durfee coach Nicki Henrique. “We are strong both physically and in our game play. Our defense has been solid over the last six games.”

Having a strong defense, including junior back Emily Curran, and an experienced senior goalie in Kailey Hutchison, who tallied her fourth shutout in the past five games in a 4-0 win Monday against Apponequet, has opened up the possibilities for Durfee’s offense.

“With a strong defense, we’ve been able to take more chances offensively,” said Henrique. “This season I also feel like we have some speed that has been an advantage offensively.”

Senior Shakira Cadet has been key for the Hilltoppers, tallying the game-winner in their first home victory over Dartmouth in over ten years last week. Junior Toni Freitas is also a playmaker, with eight goals in seven games.

From talent to camaraderie, Henrique believes this Hilltopper squad is special.

“I knew that we had a special team this season,” said Henrique. “They are a super close group, very family-like, and one of the hardest-working teams I’ve ever coached. They are resilient and spent much of the off season preparing for this season. The energy at practice and games has been amazing.”

▪ In its first season as a member of the NEPSAC, Austin Prep ventured into its first three games over the last week with new goals in mind.

“My goal for the season is for each player to get better each day and for us to continue to compete in every game,” said coach Brianna Robbins.

Austin Prep (2-1) registered wins against Lexington Christian and Tilton last week before being shut out by Dexter Southfield. Senior Casey Ahlin, one of the school’s first field hockey players from the inaugural season in 2019, notched three goals and two assists in the Cougars’ first two games.

Their schedule does not shy away from some of the prep’s best, with Winsor, Pingree, Governor’s and Tabor on the docket, but the gauntlet will set the still relatively new program up for even more success later on.

“We are just beginning our journey into this new chapter for Austin Prep field hockey,” said Robbins.

▪ Scituate’s Maren Boyle, who made her NEPSAC debut as an eighth grade starter for Thayer last season, has transferred to Phillips Andover to join older sister, Molly, as Phillips begins its defense of the NEPSAC Class A title. Their mother, Kathleen, has assumed an assistant coaching role at Thayer after guiding the team to the Class B semifinals. Andover traveled to Braintree to take on the Tigers in their first game of the season, and came away with a 2-1 victory over the home team.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 7 Franklin at Canton, 3:45 p.m. – Franklin leads the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex division and sports a 40-2 goal differential; but the Davenport-leading Bulldogs bring similar offensive talents and will test the Panthers.

Wednesday, No. 17 Manchester Essex at No. 11 Triton, 4 p.m. – A Cape Ann instant classic that will have huge implications for league standings.

Friday, Barnstable at Nauset, 4 p.m. – Barnstable recorded four straight shutout wins before dropping a 1-0 decision to Monomoy . Nauset lost in similar fashion to Sandwich, so both squads will be looking to rebound with a Cape & Islands victory.

Monday, No. 9 Concord-Carlisle at No. 10 Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. – Outscoring their opponents 25-1, C-C has thus far proved its mettle at both ends of the field; but L-S senior Reagan Malo is one of the DCL’s top offensive catalysts and is sure to give the Patriots defense a run for their money.

Monday, No. 13 Chelmsford at No. 3 Andover, 6 p.m. – Both teams remain perfect in league play, so the top spot in the MVC Large division is on the line in this under-the-lights matchup.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.