Game 154: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Sox are now 7-9 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore can clinch the season series with a win Tuesday. Michael Wacha, a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the Sox, will get the start.

After falling behind 5-2, the Red Sox endured a 100-minute rain delay Monday. It did not get any better once play resumed as the Orioles won, 14-8 to keep their slim playoff hopes alive and send the Sox to their season-high sixth straight loss.

ORIOLES (80-73): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA)

RED SOX (72-81): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA)

Advertisement

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Wacha: Jesús Aguilar 4-18, Robinson Chirinos 1-4, Austin Hays 4-10, Gunnar Henderson 1-3, Jorge Mateo 1-7, Ryan McKenna 0-2, Ryan Mountcastle 5-13, Cedric Mullins 7-14, Rougned Odor 2-9, Adley Rutschman 1-6, Anthony Santander 3-13, Ramón Urías 3-8

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Red Sox vs. Bradish: Christian Arroyo 3-5, Xander Bogaerts 1-7, Triston Casas 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 5-11, Kiké Hernández 3-9, J.D. Martinez 2-4, Tommy Pham 1-5, Alex Verdugo 4-11, Connor Wong 0-1

Batting title chase: Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge holds a slim lead at .314 over Bogaerts and Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who are both hitting .313. The Yankees are at the Blue Jays Tuesday night, while the Twins are hosting the White Sox.

Stat of the day: Anthony Santander’s 31 home runs as a switch hitter are the most in the majors this season and the most for a Baltimore player since Eddie Murray also had 31 in 1985.

Notes: Wacha will try to match the second-best win total of his 10-year career. has gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts, going 3-0 in that stretch. In eight starts against the Orioles, Wacha is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA. … In his last start, Bradish tossed 8⅔ shutout innings against the Houston Astros, striking out 10 without walking a batter. He has struggled against the Red Sox, going 0-3 with a 5.31 ERA in four starts.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.