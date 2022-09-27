Myles Garrett avoids serious injury in Porsche crash, not ruled out for Browns on Sunday

Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Falcons (1-2).

Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenger, who was also taken for emergency care.

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.

The Browns released a statement Tuesday night saying they were “thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday.”

The team said its doctors concluded Garrett injured his shoulder, biceps, and had some “minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts.”

“Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol,” the team said. “Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Garrett’s damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times.

Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn’t suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

Torn ACL likely ends year for Giants wideout Sterling Shepard

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the Giants’ final offensive play in their loss to the Cowboys, New York coach Brian Daboll said.

Daboll had indicated after Monday night’s game that the injury to New York’s leading receiver was serious.

Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.

This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured player on the Giants. He tore an Achilles’ tendon late last season and managed to rehabilitate it and play in Week 1, catching a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Daboll did not say Shepard will miss the rest of the season, but it generally takes a year to recover from an ACL injury.

Daboll said the Giants (2-1) will try to use the players on the roster to replace Shepard. Receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were inactive on Monday, but the coach said they are making progress with their injuries.

Shepard led the Giants with five catches for 49 yards on Monday night. He had 13 catches for a team-high 154 yards and a TD in three games.

The Giants host the Bears (2-1) on Sunday.

Jets’ line takes another loss

The Jets placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a left knee injury, the latest injury to hit a reshuffled offensive line. Fant was replaced by Conor McDermott early in the second half of the loss to the Bengals on Sunday. It has been a rough start to the season for Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle but had to slide to the right side when Mekhi Becton was lost for the year with a knee injury. The Jets then signed veteran Duane Brown to play left tackle — but he’s on injured reserve for at least another week with a shoulder injury, prompting Fant to move back to the left side. All the injuries have also forced Max Mitchell, a fourth-rounder from Louisiana who was viewed as a developmental player, into starting at right tackle . . . Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason . . . The Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Guyton, in his fourth season with the Chargers, suffered a torn ACL on the final possession of last week’s loss to the Jaguars. He had two receptions for 64 yards in the game, including a 54-yard catch in the third quarter.