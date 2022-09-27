Yankees clinch AL East in Toronto, but Aaron Judge still on 60 homers

Judge lined out in his first at-bat and then drew four straight walks in his seventh straight game without a home run. He has walked 11 times in 30 plate appearances since hitting homer No. 60 against Pittsburgh last week.

The Yankees celebrated their 20th division championship, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21, but not home run history. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’s American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.

Advertisement

All five of Judge’s plate appearances went to full counts — he saw 33 pitches, 14 strikes. His longest drought without a home run this year was nine games in mid-August. The Yankees have eight games left in the regular season for Judge to tie or break the AL mark set by Maris in 1961.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Judge’s batting average stayed at .314 as he went 0 for 1. He began the day leading in all three AL Triple Crown categories.

Despite the loss, Toronto (87-68) maintained its place atop the AL wild-card standings.

Gleyber Torres had three hits and drove in three runs to back Jameson Taillon (14-5), who pitched 7⅓ sharp innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He’s 4-0 in five career starts in Toronto.

Lou Trivino came on with runners at first and second and got George Springer to ground into an inning-ending double play on his first pitch. Trivino wrapped it up in the ninth for his first save with the Yankees, and his 11th in 14 chances.

Springer homered on Taillon’s second pitch of the game, but the Yankees righthander retired 15 of the next 16 batters. Springer’s home run was his 24th of the season and the 52nd leadoff homer of his career.

Advertisement

Kyle Higashioka had three hits and scored twice, and Anthony Rizzo had two hits as New York won for the eighth time in nine games.

The Rays closed within 1½ games of Toronto for the wild-card lead when they beat Cleveland, 6-5, in 11 innings on Harold Ramírez’s two-run double with two outs in the 11th.

Cardinals clinch NL Central

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title by beating Milwaukee, 6-2, behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.

Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis (90-65) sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship. Milwaukee (82-72) remains 1½ games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card. The Phillies won the season series with Milwaukee and would get the playoff bid if the two teams end up tied.

St. Louis trailed Milwaukee in the NL Central standings for much of the season and was four games back on the morning of July 31. The Cardinals are 37-17 and the Brewers 25-28 since.

Tuesday’s clincher didn’t feature much suspense as St. Louis scored the first six runs to delight the large contingent of Cardinals fans at American Family Field.

Mikolas (12-13) struck out nine and allowed only four hits and one walk. The Brewers’ lone run off him came in the sixth when Rowdy Tellez hit his 34th homer.

Advertisement

Atlanta pulls even with Mets in NL East

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and Atlanta beat Washington, 8-2, for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets.

Orlando Arcia also homered and Michael Harris II had a two-run triple for the Braves, who caught the Mets when they lost, 6-4, at home to Miami. Both teams have seven games remaining, including a head-to-head three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.

With the win, the Braves (97-58) are guaranteed the No. 2 playoff seed in the National League if they finish ahead of the Mets.

Victor Robles homered and Luke Voit had two doubles for the last-place Nationals (53-101).

In New York, Carlos Carrasco lasted just three innings for the Mets. He allowed six hits and walked one with two strikeouts while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts. Pete Alonso’s three-run homer in the fourth — which made him the first Mets player with two 40-homer seasons — wasn’t enough to overcome it.

Houston’s Alvarez departs with ankle pain

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros’ game against Arizona in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort.

Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.

He looked to be in some pain as he jogged to first base and was checked on briefly by manager Dusty Baker and a trainer before remaining in the game. Serving as the designated hitter, he struck out in the third inning before being replaced by pinch-hitter David Hensley for his at-bat in the fifth.

Advertisement

Contending Phillies tripped up by Stroman, Cubs

Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in Chicago. The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is stalled at eight after their third straight loss. The Cubs (68-86) won for the sixth time in seven games. Stroman (5-7) struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.50 over his last six starts and 2.74 over his last 15. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler limited the Cubs to five hits, but allowed a homer by rookie Christopher Morel in the third inning. Wheeler, in his second start since returning from right forearm tendonitis, needed only 62 pitches through six innings. The Phillies lost for only the third time in their last 15 games against NL Central opponents . . . Cleveland postponed a celebration and flag-raising ceremony to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast which proved correct — the game, won by the Rays, 6-5, in 11 innings, went into a delay in the third. The pregame pageantry has been pushed back until Saturday before playing Kansas City. Due to Cleveland’s disagreeable, ever-changing weather, the Guardians have been rained out 10 times at Progressive Field this season, forcing the club to play a major league-high eight doubleheaders — six at home. Another postponement was caused by a COVID-19 outbreak. Despite numerous scheduling changes, the Guardians, who have the youngest roster in baseball, have gone 18-3 since Sept. 4.