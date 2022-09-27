Leaks in undersea gas pipelines from Russia to Germany raise suspicions of sabotage

Three separate leaks erupted from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were already caught up in the conflict over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending swirling streams of methane to the surface of waters off Denmark and Sweden. Top Polish and Ukrainian leaders blamed Moscow, while Russian state media suggested US or Ukrainian involvement.

Explosions under the Baltic Sea and the rupture of major natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany appeared to be a deliberate attack, officials across Europe said Tuesday, deepening uncertainty about European energy security amid soaring prices and fears of running short of fuel over the winter.

“It’s hard to imagine that it’s accidental,” Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, told reporters while on a trip to Poland to open a new undersea pipeline to carry Norwegian gas — a judgment echoed by officials in several countries.

Swedish seismologists reported detecting the underwater explosions Monday, and pipeline monitors in Germany registered a swift drop in the conduits’ pressure. Later, patches of sea surface in the same areas as the explosions began roiling with dangerously combustible gas, forcing shipping to steer clear. Several countries said they were investigating the cause.

The apparent attack had no immediate effect on European energy supplies; Nord Stream 2 has never gone into service, and Nord Stream 1 has been shut down since August. But it raises the stakes — and European jitters — in a simmering energy war between Russia and the West prompted by the war in Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, blamed Russia for the leaks, saying they were an attempt to further destabilize Europe’s energy security. He spoke at the launch of a new undersea pipeline that connects Poland to Norway through Denmark.

“We do not know the details of what happened yet, but we can clearly see that it is an act of sabotage,” Morawiecki said. “An act that probably marks the next stage in the escalation of this situation in Ukraine.”

Frederiksen said that sabotage could not be ruled out. “It is too early to conclude yet, but it is an extraordinary situation,” she said.

“There is talk of three leaks, and therefore it is difficult to imagine that it could be accidental,” she said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, said on Twitter that the leaks were “a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards EU.”

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, “There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports, and we haven’t confirmed that yet.

“My understanding is the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience,” he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the leaks that “no possibility can be ruled out,” but the Russian state media sought to blame the United States and Ukraine. State-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that Washington “is an active opponent of Russian gas supplies to Europe” and said that Ukraine opposed Nord Stream 2 because it “was afraid of losing revenues from the transit of Russian gas.”

It was not immediately clear who would benefit from ruptures in the pipelines, which were not in operation.

The pipelines have been a focal point of the broader confrontation between Russia and Europe. After the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia to penalize it for invading Ukraine in February, Russia began withholding the natural gas that for decades it had sent to Europe, threatening the continent’s energy supply as winter looms.