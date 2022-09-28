‘Bridgerton’ prequel on tap for 2023

“Bridgerton” is a huge success for Netflix, a diamond for a pair of seasons, if you know what I mean. That, of course, means franchising is afoot. “Bridgerton” now exists in the Bridgerton-verse. The streamer has a spinoff of the series on the way from Shonda Rhimes, about one of the best characters: Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will be a prequel about the Queen’s marriage to King George. India Amarteifio will play the young Queen Charlotte, and Corey Mylchreest will play the young King George. The cast will also include Michelle Fairley (Catelyn from “Game of Thrones”) as George’s mother. The official synopsis: “This Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”