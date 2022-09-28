Hurricane Ian sinks Cuban migrant boat off Florida, leaving 23 missing

The US Coast Guard said it’s searching for 23 missing migrants near the southern tip of the Florida Keys after their boat sank while Hurricane Ian hammered the Gulf Coast.

In a series of tweets, The US Coast Guard said at least four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore near Stock Island — just north of Key West — after their boat sank “due to inclement weather.”

Cuban migration to the US has hit decade-long highs as the communist island is mired in economic turmoil and power outages.