Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Franklin’s gull was photographed among laughing gulls on Morris Island in Chatham. Other birds there included 2 marbled godwits, 60 American oystercatchers, 24 red knots, 2,000 double-crested cormorants, and 5,000 tree swallows.

Warbler migration is in full swing, with over 20 species reported around the Cape, including Connecticut warblers at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary and Mashpee River Woodlands and a hooded warbler at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.