Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A Franklin’s gull was photographed among laughing gulls on Morris Island in Chatham. Other birds there included 2 marbled godwits, 60 American oystercatchers, 24 red knots, 2,000 double-crested cormorants, and 5,000 tree swallows.
Warbler migration is in full swing, with over 20 species reported around the Cape, including Connecticut warblers at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary and Mashpee River Woodlands and a hooded warbler at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary.
Birds at Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 6 blue-winged teal, 5 Northern shovelers, 21 gadwall, 14 American wigeon, 8 Northern pintail, 23 ring-necked ducks, a pied-billed grebe, 4 American coot, and 2 American bittern.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Bourne, a buff-breasted sandpiper in Mashpee, a long-billed dowitcher in Yarmouth Port, up to 2 glossy ibis various places from Mashpee to Eastham, 3 black skimmers at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a Caspian tern in Nauset Marsh in Eastham, single Western sandpipers in Eastham and Wellfleet, and 50 whimbrels in Wellfleet.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.