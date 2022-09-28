Eight open studios events to explore on weekends this fall

Head to Monmouth Park, the Brookline Arts Center, and Station Street for this one-day open studios event, featuring more than 50 local artists whose work encompasses everything from paintings and drawings to ceramics and jewelry making. Enjoy live music from the John Payne Music Center and the Clark Page Project while browsing work from artists like sculptor Liliana Marquez, illustrator Gabrielle Maye, and abstract painter Harry Yu. Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. brooklineartscenter.com

Nearly every weekend in October and November, artists open their doors in creative enclaves in and around Boston. Fans of fine art can browse paintings, sculptures, home goods, and jewelry, among other media, at the numerous Massachusetts-based open studio events. Some have artist demonstrations, live entertainment, and food.

Western Avenue Studios

Lowell-based Western Avenue Studios hosts a monthly open studios event at their 265,000-square foot facility, which houses some 370 artists in a five-building converted mill complex. They have a special two-day tour planned for October, when visitors will be able to browse new works, watch live demonstrations from the artists, and sample food from Phoenix Rising Pizza and Purple Carrot Bread Company, which will have food trucks outside. 122 and 160 Western Ave., Oct. 1, noon-5 p.m. westernavenuestudios.com

Backroads Studio Tour

In Central Mass., the Backroads Studio Tour features 11 artists and studios, including wood carver and silverpoint artist Abigail Rorer, and leather artist Sylvia Brown, both new to the event this year. The self-guided tour includes studios in Petersham, Barre, New Braintree, North Brookfield, and Spencer. A map of the route and participating studios is available at backroadsstudiotour.org. Oct. 1-2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. backroadsstudiotour.org

Rob Diebboll, a watercolor and oil painter, is one of 15 artists participating in the 2022 Cape Ann Artisans Tour. Rob Diebboll

Cape Ann Artisans Tour

The North Shore’s 39th annual fall open studios tour features 15 artists throughout Gloucester and Rockport. Visitors can explore everything from fiber arts to paintings to mosaics from artists including Sara Wright, Rob Diebboll, and Pam Stratton during the two-day showcase. A map of the route and participating studios (marked with bright pink banners) is available at capeannartisans.com. Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. capeannartisans.com

Artwork on display from the Fort Point Arts Community's 2019 Open Studios event. Renee Ricciardi

Fort Point Open Studios

Head to Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood in the Seaport District for the 42nd annual open studios event, with four organizations — Fort Point Arts Community Gallery, the Gallery at Atlantic Wharf, 249 A Street Artists Cooperative, and Midway Artist Studios — joining forces to feature work from more than 60 local and resident artists. In addition to seeing the work of mixed media artist Lisa Murphy, abstract painter Helen Lee, photographer Samuel Aikins, and many others, visitors can enjoy live music on all three nights. Friday night, Oct. 14, kicks off at the Fort Point Arts Community Gallery’s Assemblage Art Space with a performance from Gretchen Shae & the Middle Eight, with the Savtones playing on Saturday, Oct. 15. Jazz trio John Horner, Dave Gold, and Dave Mann perform at the Gallery at Atlantic Wharf on Sunday, Oct. 16. Oct. 14, 4-7 p.m., Oct. 15-16, noon–6 p.m. fortpointos.org

Cohasset Open Studios

Wander to any of 18 local artists’ studios in Cohasset’s artistic community at this two-day open studios event along Main Street and adjacent streets. Explore works from creators like rug maker and fiber artist Susan Buswell, mixed media artist Nancy Connolly, and fine art aerial photographer Margot Cheel. Nov. 5-6, noon-4 p.m. cohassetopenstudios.com

Waltham Open Studios

Waltham Mills, Lincoln Studios, and Metalwerx host this two-day event highlighting more than 60 local artists and artisans. Engage with the artists as they talk about their work and their artistic process at their studios for this 46th annual event. 144 Moody St. and 289 Moody St. Nov. 5-6, noon-6 p.m. walthamopenstudios.org

Kerry Pegoraro is one of several participating artists in the 2022 Melrose Open Studio Tour. Kerry Pegoraro

Melrose Open Studio Tour

The sixth annual open studio tour returns to Melrose this fall, with more than 40 artists, including painter and printmaker Kerry Pegoraro and jewelry maker Jenne Rayburn, welcoming the public for a day of community fun. Pop-up events with live demos will be held throughout November, and studios in at least 18 locations will open their doors. Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. melroseopenstudios.org

For a larger list of upcoming open studios in Massachusetts, visit the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s site at artsake.massculturalcouncil.org.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.