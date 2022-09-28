42 cats flown to Worcester after being evacuated from Florida ahead of hurricane

“Late last night, we were able to get the pieces in place to get animals to us and then they ended up at the Worcester airport at 10:45 a.m.,” Keiley said. “It was a real emergency preparation — all organic as a result of the news and concerns of the hurricane.”

MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter took quick action Monday to organize a next-day flight for 42 cats — ranging from two months to 13 years old — to land at Worcester Regional Airport ahead of the hurricane, which is nearing landfall along southwest Florida, according to Mike Keiley, the MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs.

An airplane full of cats that were evacuated from Florida animal shelters landed in Worcester ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday morning, according to MSPCA-Angell.

The organization had a scheduled cat relocation coming into Worcester from Indiana on Tuesday, but at the last minute redirected them to their Cape Cod adoption center in order to use their largest spaces in Boston and Salem for the Florida cats, Keiley said.

A plane full of 42 cats landed in Worcester Tuesday morning after they were evacuated from Florida animal shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to MSPCA-Angell. courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Of the cats rescued, 28 came from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter in Fort Myers, Fla., and 14 from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in Tampa, Keiley said. The felines will need to serve 48-hour quarantines, with 10 doing so at the MSCPA-Angell Boston adoption center and 32 at Northeast Animal Shelter.

“The way that we handle natural disasters from a relocation standpoint is to take animals that are already up for adoption, in shelters, or homeless and don’t have a person to evacuate with,” Keiley said. “Our main goal is to get those animals up to safe spaces here in Massachusetts.”

Even if the Florida shelters aren’t damaged by the hurricane, the community is going to be in a lot of need post-storm and animals will still be displaced, he said.

After the 48-hour quarantine period, the cats will be cleared by veterinarians, spayed or neutered if they haven’t been already, and then treated for any ailments they might have, Keiley said. Once they go through these steps, they’ll be ready for new homes.

New Englanders in search of a feline family member can find updates on the MSPCA-Angell Facebook page or take a look at the official adoption websites at mspca.org and northeastanimalshelter.org, according to Keiley.

“We know from being deployed on the ground post-storm with certain winter and ice storms up here that natural disasters are so devastating for everybody involved,” he said. “If we can’t get the animals to safety before the storm, we’ll get them there after the storm.”

Bailey Allen