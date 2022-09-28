Adam Montgomery denied harming his daughter Harmony when he was arrested in January

The recording was played Wednesday in a New Hampshire courtroom where a pre-trial hearing was being held in the case against Adam Montgomery, who’s charged with multiple crimes including assault for allegedly injuring his daughter, whose body remains missing.

“Nobody comes out there like that for a second-degree assault charge,” Adam Montgomery told a detective in an interrogation room at the Manchester police station after he was booked, in reference to the SWAT team that converged on him and his girlfriend on Jan. 4, 2022.

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the 5-year-old girl who authorities allege was killed in Manchester, N.H., in December 2019, denied harming his daughter after he was arrested in January 2022 on a charge of assaulting her, and he also lashed out a detective for his treatment when he was taken into custody.

No one’s been charged with her murder.

Montgomery told the detective during the interview that he’d been “arrested for worse charges, they don’t come out and throw [expletive] flash-bangs at my girlfriend’s car, and ram us into the [expletive] guardrail. They don’t do that.”

Later in the interview, the detective told Montgomery “your daughter had some injuries, that you know about when you lived on Guilford Street” in Manchester.

“No I do not,” Montgomery replied. “What are you referring to?”

“I’m referring to her having some good marks,” the detective said. “Marks that were left on her by you.”

“Absolutely not,” Montgomery said. “I have nothing else to say.”

He later asked the detective “who’s telling you these things,” and the investigator replied, “people that were close to you.”

Montgomery scoffed, telling the detective, “obviously not.”

“Well, maybe at the time, maybe not any more,” the detective replied.

The investigator at one point also said he wanted to let Montgomery defend himself and that he didn’t want him “to be painted as a monster.”

“Well, that’s what you guys are already doing,” Montgomery replied. " ... It’s just the way you guys are going about it.”

The hearing is ongoing.

Montgomery listened to the proceedings Wednesday at the defense table in an orange jail jump suit, with a neatly trimmed beard and a tear-drop tattoo under his left eye. He also sported a large tattoo of the Joker villain on the left side of his neck.

Law enforcement officials announced last month that they believe Harmony, whose case had drawn intense public scrutiny since her biological mother Crystal Sorey reported her missing in November 2021, was killed in Manchester, N.H., in December 2019.

Adam Montgomery’s currently jailed on a number of charges, including allegedly assaulting Harmony in 2019, interfering with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in her father’s care, although he had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

Child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, where Harmony was born in 2014 and lived in foster care for a time, came under scrutiny after authorities announced she was missing.

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released an unsparing report that documented failures at every turn by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being.

Harmony came under the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families when she was 2 months old because child welfare workers were concerned about Sorey’s struggle with substance use disorder. Adam Montgomery was incarcerated when Harmony was born and first met her during a supervised visit at the prison when she was 6 months old, according to the child advocate’s report.

Between August 2014 and January 2018, DCF removed Harmony from Sorey’s care three times and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

In June, authorities searched a Manchester home where Adam and Kayla Montgomery had previously lived but did not disclose details of what was seized. Law enforcement agents were seen bringing a refrigerator out of the residence, along with several other large items wrapped in brown paper. Investigators in January had searched a different Manchester address where Harmony had lived.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.