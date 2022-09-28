BPD issues community alert for alleged assault in Longwood area

The incident took place in the area of Binney Street at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man suspected in an alleged assault and battery on a female that occurred in the Longwood Medical Area in broad daylight on Monday, officials said in a statement.

A photo provided of the suspected assailant in an assault in Longwood on Monday.

The victim told police that the suspect “struck her with a blunt object in an unprovoked attack and then fled the area,” according to the statement.

The suspect was identified a Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt, said the statement.

Surveillance images released by the department show the man standing beside, and riding, a bicycle.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the identity or location of the person of interest contact detectives at 617-343-4275, or leave an anonymous top by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

