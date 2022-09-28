City removes 23 street lights after woman is injured by falling light pole on Evelyn Moakley Bridge

City workers removed 23 street lights from the Evelyn Moakley Bridge as a precaution after a 35-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a light pole that fell on her Tuesday, according to the Wu administration.
The woman was on the sidewalk of the Seaport Boulevard bridge near the intersection with Sleeper Street around 3 p.m. when she was hurt, according to a Boston police report. The woman’s name was redacted. Police said they were told by a doctor who provided emergency care for her that she was in stable condition.
In the aftermath, the bridge was closed to pedestrians and city Department of Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen light and to assess the condition of other street lights on the bridge, the city said. The city decided to remove 23 street lights following the inspection.
“The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and in the interest of safety, the sidewalks and bike path were closed and vehicular traffic reduced to one lane in each direction until Public Works crews could evaluate all street lights,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “Upon inspection overnight, crews removed 23 poles of the same age from the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The area is now fully reopen and safe for pedestrians and drivers.”
According to the city, the bridge and street lights were built in the 1990s by MassDOT as part of the Big Dig. Public Works is responsible for street light maintenance throughout Boston, the city said.
The woman’s medical status was not immediately available Wednesday.
