City removes 23 street lights after woman is injured by falling light pole on Evelyn Moakley Bridge

City workers removed 23 street lights from the Evelyn Moakley Bridge as a precaution after a 35-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a light pole that fell on her Tuesday, according to the Wu administration.

The woman was on the sidewalk of the Seaport Boulevard bridge near the intersection with Sleeper Street around 3 p.m. when she was hurt, according to a Boston police report. The woman’s name was redacted. Police said they were told by a doctor who provided emergency care for her that she was in stable condition.

In the aftermath, the bridge was closed to pedestrians and city Department of Public Works crews were dispatched to remove the fallen light and to assess the condition of other street lights on the bridge, the city said. The city decided to remove 23 street lights following the inspection.