Construction worker injured after falling from platform in Lowell

A construction worker broke his leg after falling from a platform while working on a house in Lowell Wednesday, according to the Lowell Fire Department.
At around 11:30 a.m., the man fell 10 feet after the platform he was standing on collapsed at 32 Lamb St., Deputy Chief Jeff Gikas said.
The man was treated for his injury at the scene by emergency medics and taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, Gikas said. The city’s building department is investigating the incident.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.