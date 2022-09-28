Delays reported on three commuter rail lines

Providence line train 808 was running five to 15 minutes late between Route 128 and South Station owing to train traffic, the rail tweeted at 8:25 a.m.

The Commuter Rail tweeted that the affected lines included Providence, Stoughton, and Fitchburg.

Multiple lines on the Commuter Rail experienced delays during the morning commute Wednesday, officials said.

Stoughton line train 864 was running 30 to 40 minutes late between Ruggles and South Station because of a mechanical issue, officials said at 8:24 a.m.

And Fitchburg line train 406 was moving five to 15 minutes behind schedule between West Concord and North Station, the rail tweeted at 8:23 a.m.

A spokesperson for Keolis, the Commuter Rail operator, said she was looking into the delays Wednesday morning,

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.

