Delays reported on three commuter rail lines

Multiple lines on the Commuter Rail experienced delays during the morning commute Wednesday, officials said.
The Commuter Rail tweeted that the affected lines included Providence, Stoughton, and Fitchburg.
Providence line train 808 was running five to 15 minutes late between Route 128 and South Station owing to train traffic, the rail tweeted at 8:25 a.m.
Providence Line Train 808 (7:15 am from Providence) is operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule between Route 128 and South Station due to train traffic.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 28, 2022
Stoughton line train 864 was running 30 to 40 minutes late between Ruggles and South Station because of a mechanical issue, officials said at 8:24 a.m.
Update: Stoughton Line Train 864 (7:15 am from Stoughton) is now operating 30-40 minutes behind schedule between Ruggles and South Station due to a mechanical issue.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 28, 2022
And Fitchburg line train 406 was moving five to 15 minutes behind schedule between West Concord and North Station, the rail tweeted at 8:23 a.m.
Fitchburg Line Train 406 (7:25 am from Wachusett) is operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule between West Concord and North Station.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 28, 2022
A spokesperson for Keolis, the Commuter Rail operator, said she was looking into the delays Wednesday morning,
This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is released.
