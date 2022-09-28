Five residents displaced in Roslindale house fire

The call came into the department at around 5:30 a.m., and fire crews arrived to see the first floor of the single-family home on Beech Street up in flames, according to a statement from Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department.

An early morning blaze engulfed a two-and-a-half story house in Roslindale, displacing five people on Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the one-alarm fire and there were no reported injuries, Alkins said. The Red Cross will be assisting the five displaced residents.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Alkins said. No other information was immediately available.

