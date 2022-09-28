Human remains found near beach resort in Brewster

Human remains were discovered near a beach resort in Brewster on Saturday morning and authorities believe the body was in the water for “a considerable amount of time,” according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
Someone walking the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort saw “partial remains of a human body,” around 8:45 a.m., prosecutors said Wednesday. Brewster and State Police were called to the scene.
“Preliminary indications would suggest the body had been in the water for a considerable amount of time,” prosecutors said. “The matter remains under investigation by Brewster Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”
